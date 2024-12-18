The UN Security Council has called for an inclusive and Syrian-led political process to be implemented in West Asia, following the ousting of Bashar Al-Assad. The council emphasized that the people of Syria should have the right to determine their own future. In a press statement, which was supported by both the United States and Assad's ally, Russia, the council also urged Syria and its neighboring countries to avoid any actions that could undermine regional security. Watch this report for more details!
Syria's People Must Be Allowed To Determine Their Future: UNSC
Advertisment