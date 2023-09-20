Syria's Bashar Assad to visit China in first trip since 2004

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Syria's President Bashar Assad will head to China later this week in his first visit to Beijing since the start of his country's 12-year conflict during which China has been one of his main backers, his office said Tuesday.

