/Syrian airlines resumes moscow flights, restores Amsterdam & Saudi routes

Syrian Airlines resumed direct flights between Damascus and Moscow on Sunday, marking the first round trip between the two capitals since services were suspended in December 2024. The route will now operate weekly, every Sunday. This comes alongside a broader push to rebuild Syria's global connectivity: the airline also restored Amsterdam service in July, resumed flights to Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on August 11, and welcomed Damascus's first direct Berlin flight in nearly 14 years just a day before the Moscow relaunch. Here's what this means for Syria's aviation comeback.