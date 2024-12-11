Israel continues to aerial campaign against Syria. The Israeli military said it conducted more than 350 strikes on strategic military targets in Syria over the past 48 hours. The targets included 15 naval vessels, anti-aircraft barriers and manufacturing sites in several cities. The Israeli military released several videos that showed strike on Syria including the port of Latakia.

Advertisment

On Tuesday, Syria's Muhammad Al-Basher announced that he would assume the role of caretaker prime minister of the country. In a brief address on state television, al-Basher stated that he would lead the interim government until March 1st. Before this, he had headed the Reel Salvation Government prior to a 12-day lightning offensive that swept into Damascus. Later in the day, al-Basher held a meeting with his government and, speaking to Al Jazeera, emphasized the urgent need for peace and stability in Syria after nearly 14 years of conflict.