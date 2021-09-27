Switzerland votes to make same-sex marriage legal by near two-thirds majority

LIVE TV
Sep 27, 2021, 08:55 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Switzerland agreed to legalise civil marriage and the right to adopt children for same-sex couples by a nearly two-thirds majority in a referendum on Sunday, making it one of the last countries in Western Europe to legalise gay marriage.
