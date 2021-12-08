Switzerland: 'Sarco Pod'- A device to make suicide 'painless'

Dec 08, 2021
Switzerland has legalised a 'Suicide Machine'. The device promises a 'painless death' within a minute. Assisted Suicide has been legal in the country since 1942, the 'Sarco Pod' is aimed at making the process easier.
