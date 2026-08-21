/Swine Flu scare in India: What you need to know about H1N1 symptoms

Health authorities are closely monitoring a rise in H1N1, commonly known as swine flu, in several parts of India. Doctors say most patients are reporting symptoms such as fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, headaches and body aches. While the majority of cases remain mild, health experts are urging people to stay alert, practice good hygiene and seek medical advice if symptoms worsen. Vulnerable groups, including young children, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are being advised to take extra precautions as seasonal infections increase.