/Swine Flu Cases Surge In Delhi: H1N1 Cases Rise Nearly Sixfold, Over 1,300 Reported

H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu, is seeing a sharp rise in Delhi, with around 1,300 cases reportedly recorded in the national capital. The figure is nearly six times higher than the 229 cases reported during the same period last year. The rise comes amid changing weather conditions during the monsoon season. Doctors say common symptoms can include fever, sore throat, nasal discharge, dry cough and headache, while most infections are generally mild. However, health experts caution that certain groups, including elderly people, children and those with underlying conditions, can face a higher risk of complications. Authorities have issued public health advice, including covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, maintaining hand hygiene, avoiding crowded places when symptomatic and seeking medical attention if serious symptoms develop.