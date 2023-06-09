Sweden: Will allow NATO to base troops in territory

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: Sweden has said that it would allow NATO to use the bases of troops in its territory even before it joins the alliance. Swedish Prime Minister and Defense Minister said that a Swedish Armed Forces may undertake preparations with NATO and that the NATO countries will enable future joint operations. These preparations will consist of placing foreign equipment and personnel on Swedish territory on a temporary basis. Russia applied for NATO membership last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine