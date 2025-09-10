LOGIN
Sweden: newly appointed health minister Elisabet Lann collapses on live TV

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 16:51 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 16:51 IST
Sweden: Sweden’s newly appointed Health Minister, Elisabet Lann, collapsed during a live television broadcast, shocking viewers and raising concerns about her health.

