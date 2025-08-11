Published: Aug 11, 2025, 22:44 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 22:44 IST
Videos Aug 11, 2025, 22:44 IST
Supreme Court orders officials to move stray dogs to shelters
#GRAVITAS | In a bid to address the growing stray dog menace in the Delhi-NCR region, the Supreme Court of India has directed municipal authorities to capture all stray dogs from localities within next eight weeks and relocate them to designated dog shelters. This move has divided resident bodies and animal activists. Watch this video to find out more.