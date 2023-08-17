Supreme Court Handbook: Women have historically faced prejudices & stereotypes
India's Supreme Court has released a new handbook for all judges. This is meant for the judges the list contains 40 words that have been red-flagged. The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that these words actually further gender biases and stereotypes so let's take you through some of these words and expressions. To know more watch this interview with an advocate from the Mumbai High Court, Mrunalini Deshmukh.