Supply crunch, chip shortage hit Honda, Toyota | Latest International News | WION

Published: Sep 23, 2022
Supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and other logistical issues are weighing heavy on two automakers - Honda and Toyota. The companies are planning to cut down massively in production as they are unable to procure the required supplies.
