LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 25, 2025, 14:25 IST | Updated: May 25, 2025, 14:25 IST
Supersized sea turtle, weighing 302 pounds, gets CT scan in Florida
Videos May 25, 2025, 14:25 IST

Supersized sea turtle, weighing 302 pounds, gets CT scan in Florida

Too big for a CT scan at human hospitals, Pennywise received horse-sized care at Clinic after being hit by a boat in Florida's Willington. Doctors also found a pleasant surprise — Pennywise, an endangered loggerhead turtle, is carrying eggs.

Trending Topics

trending videos