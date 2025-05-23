Superhuman Vision Now Possible: Scientists Create Lenses That See Infrared Light

Chinese scientists have developed groundbreaking contact lenses that allow wearers to see infrared light — a part of the spectrum normally invisible to humans. Unlike night vision goggles, these lenses need no batteries and can show infrared alongside visible light. Based on nanotechnology, this innovation could redefine how we see the world — and may even help with color blindness. Superhuman vision is no longer just science fiction.