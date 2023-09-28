Supercontinent could wipe out all mammals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
The formation of a new supercontinent could wipe out all mammals and make Earth uninhabitable in about 250 million years. Researchers used supercomputer climate models to predict how climate extremes would intensify after the world’s continents merge to form one supercontinent called ''Pangea ultima'. They found it would be extremely hot, dry, and virtually uninhabitable for humans and mammals.

