LOGIN

Summer 2025 Breaks Records in Spain

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 13:36 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 13:36 IST
Summer 2025 Breaks Records in Spain
This Summer, Spain Has Faced a Climate Crisis Like Never Before.... Record-Breaking Heat, Raging Wildfires, and an Alarming Trend,--- All Pointing to the Accelerating Impact of Global Warming....

Trending Topics

trending videos