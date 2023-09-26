Sudan rivalry persists without compromise

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
As Sudan’s deadly conflict nears six months, the country’s de facto leader, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has admitted the fighting could lead to a wider humanitarian disaster in the region. The two generals, Al-Burhan and RSF’s Hamdan Daglo, gave competing addresses at the UNGA, giving a sense of how the war is likely to pan out. Erik Njoka with the latest from war-scarred nation.

