Sudan humanitarian crisis worsens

Sudan, where the conflict between the country's army and the Para-military group known as the Rapid Support Forces have lasted for a month...and within that timeline, a mass exodus of people has been reported, the destruction of major infrastructure continues and the toll is rising. To add to the woes, the humanitarian situation is worsening...WION got the opportunity to speak to doctors without borders or medicine sans frontier who have been operating in the country for over 40 years, on why the world still needs to pay attention to war-ravaged nations.