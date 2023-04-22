Sudan fighting: Khartoum sees lull in fighting | Death count exceeds 400, thousands wounded

Street fighting between the forces of two rival generals eased in parts of Sudan's capital by Friday evening. More than 400 people have been killed and thousands wounded since the fighting erupted last weekend. It is a fight between Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the rapid support forces. Sudan's army announced Friday that it had agreed to a ceasefire for three days. The army said the ceasefire will enable citizens to celebrate Eid al-Fitr & allow the flow of humanitarian services. In a statement posted online, Dagalo said that he had discussed the current crisis with the un chief. Soldiers & paramilitaries fought fierce street battles in densely populated districts of Khartoum. Witnesses reported blasts near the army headquarters in the city of five million people. On Friday evening, the army accused the rapid support forces of violating the truce, including by indiscriminately bombing the airport & presidential palace.