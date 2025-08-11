Sudan famine: Women and children among the hardest hit due to starvation

In Sudan’s war-torn North Darfur, thousands like Garang Achien Akok have fled ethnic violence and now face starvation in camps like Al Lait. With no food or aid, families are forced to eat soil to survive. This harrowing report sheds light on the humanitarian crisis unfolding as civil war and ethnic cleansing devastate communities.