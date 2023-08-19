Sudan: Displacement in Darfur region rises alarmingly after battles resume

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Conflicts between the army and the main military force have reemerged in Sudan, which has been devastated by conflict. The country is already in desperate need of assistance as the month-long armed war continues to worsen.

