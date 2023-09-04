Sudan Conflict: Deadly airstrikes, heavy artillery firing rocks Khartoum

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
At least 20 people, including two children, were killed in an army air raid on the capital of Sudan, according to campaigners. They said that several of the attack victims in the south-west Khartoum neighborhood of Kalakla al-Qubba have been buried in the rubble. On Sunday, there have been reports of artillery and rocket fire in many locations.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos