The war in Sudan has entered a whole new phase. The Sudanese Armed Forces have seized several key buildings in central Khartoum from paramilitary control. The army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, promised to liberate Sudan after recapturing the presidential palace. The scenes of jubilant soldiers in Khartoum marked a significant advance in an offensive, with Sudanese soldiers taking back swathes of territory in recent months. The Sudanese Armed Forces lost control of the capital early in the war and have been fighting for nearly two years to recapture it from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Watch in for more details!