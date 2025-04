Sudan's rapid support forces are now claiming that they have taken control of a famine heat displacement camp called ZamZam in the western Darfur region after 2 days of heavy shelling and gunfire. The paramilitary group seized Darfur on the road to El-Fasher the last major city in the region which is still under army's control. In a statement the RSF said that it had deployed military units to secure civilians and humanitarian medical workers in Zamzam after successfully fleeing the camp entirely from the grip of the army. Watch in for more details!