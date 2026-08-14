/Study shows young White Sharks flee to calmer waters before storm

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 21:01 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 21:01 IST
Can sharks sense a storm before it strikes? A fascinating new study suggests they can. Researchers found that young great white sharks move to calmer waters before storms arrive, possibly detecting subtle changes in ocean conditions long before humans notice them. The discovery offers fresh insight into how marine predators adapt to extreme weather and could help scientists better understand animal behavior in a changing climate.