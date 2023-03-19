Study reveals wild mammals weigh less than 10% of humanity | World News | WION
A recent study has revealed that the total weight of wild mammals is less than 10 percent when compared to the human race. According to a study by scientists at Israel’s Weizmann institute of science. Wildland mammals have a total mass of 22 million tonnes while humanity has a total weight of around 390 million tonnes. Study further reveals the scale of damage to wildlife caused by the transformation of wildernesses and human activity.