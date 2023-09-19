Study found frozen water on moon | Aditya-L1 leaves earth's orbit

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms - In the chilly, always-shadowed craters in the poles of the Moon, researchers have discovered water ice. The atmosphere of the moon, which is quite thin, contains water molecules as well.

