Study: Fights for AI talent intensifying on wall street
Wall Street fights for artificial intelligence talent as banks poach from rivals, with Goldman Sachs losing the race for the past few months. That's what the findings of a consulting firm tell us. Consulting firm evidence found that in the twelve months leading up to September, the Wall Street powerhouse lost more employees than any of its main competitors. The number of ai staff members leaving is relatively tiny compared to the thousands employed by banks.