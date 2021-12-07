Study: Coral Reefs in the Indian Ocean under threat due to Human interventions & Global warming

Dec 07, 2021, 07:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A study done on Marine ecosystems flags extinction of Coral Reefs in the Indian Ocean in the next 50 years. Human interventions such as excess fishing and global warming are said to be the reasons behind such a threat.
