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Students given detergent instead of salt in Bihar mid-day meal, shifted to hospital

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 23:16 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 23:16 IST
In another incident of food adulteration, multiple students were hospitalised after consuming the mid-day meal. This came after they were served detergent powder instead of salt.

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