/Strava data may expose US troop movements and military bases

Published: Aug 17, 2026, 21:16 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 21:16 IST
A shocking data leak on Strava has revealed the location of France’s aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle after a navy officer uploaded his workout. The GPS data exposed sensitive military coordinates in the Mediterranean, raising serious concerns about digital security in modern warfare. With rising tensions and past incidents like the 2017 heatmap leak, how safe are fitness apps for military use? Watch to understand the full story.