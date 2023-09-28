Storm wreaks havoc in central Greece

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Storm Elias is wreaking havoc in central Greece. In the coastal town of Volos, flooding has buried streets underwater. This comes when Greece is still reeling from the devastation caused by Storm Daniel. Torrential rain is sweeping across central Greece damaging roads, flooding homes, and causing power outages on the island of Evia. Authorities have closed sections of a highway between Athens and the western port city of Patras.

