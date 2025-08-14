Live TV
Storm Podul: amber rainstorm warning issued in Hong Kong
Storm Podul: amber rainstorm warning issued in Hong Kong
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Aug 14, 2025, 15:29 IST
Updated:
Aug 14, 2025, 15:29 IST
Tropical Storm Podul drenched Hong Kong on 14 August 2025, prompting the Hong Kong Observatory to downgrade a Black rainstorm warning first to Red and then to Amber as heavy downpours eased.
