LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Storm Podul: amber rainstorm warning issued in Hong Kong

Storm Podul: amber rainstorm warning issued in Hong Kong

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 15:29 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 15:29 IST
Storm Podul: amber rainstorm warning issued in Hong Kong
Tropical Storm Podul drenched Hong Kong on 14 August 2025, prompting the Hong Kong Observatory to downgrade a Black rainstorm warning first to Red and then to Amber as heavy downpours eased.

Trending Topics

trending videos