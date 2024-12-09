Asian stock markets fell as investors remain worried about the worsening political situation in South Korea and weak demand in china. The fall of the Syrian government caused oil prices to rise. South Korea's Kospi index drops by as much as 2.2%. As public outcry over last week's temporary martial law intensifies, some policymakers are calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol to step down. This has kept Korea in the spotlight. Watch in for more details!