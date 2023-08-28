Steve Jobs’ handwritten Apple-1 ad sells for $175,759

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
A handwritten advertisement by Apple founder Steve Jobs for the Apple-1 Computer fetched an impressive $175,759 (approximately ₹ 1.4 crore), as per Boston-based RR Auction. The ad gives an insight into the early days of Apple and the visionary mind of Steve Jobs, who sparked a technological revolution.

