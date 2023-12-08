videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Steve Jobs' 1976 cheque to Radio Shack to fetch $22,000 at auction
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 08, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
A handwritten cheque from Steve Jobs to RadioShack is currently up for auction, attracting significant attention from collectors.
trending now
Steve Jobs' 1976 cheque to Radio Shack to fetch $22,000 at auction
Israel-Hamas war: British team helping Palestinian authority prepare for governance
UK: Braverman seen to be positioning herself as future leader
Nigerian crude oil theft, 17 crew members arrested for oil theft
UK government blames Russian intelligence for prolonged efforts to meddle in UK politics
recommended videos
Partygate scandal: Former UK PM Boris Johnson hits 'dramatic representations' | Day 2 of hearing
Norwegian Christmas tree arrives in London; gifted every year since 1947 | World News | WION
NSA-level meet: Nations agree on security roadmap for Indian Ocean region
French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Hungary's Orban in bid to unlock EU support for Ukraine
Game Awards 2023: Baldur's Gate 3 wins game of the year
recommended videos
Partygate scandal: Former UK PM Boris Johnson hits 'dramatic representations' | Day 2 of hearing
Norwegian Christmas tree arrives in London; gifted every year since 1947 | World News | WION
NSA-level meet: Nations agree on security roadmap for Indian Ocean region
French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Hungary's Orban in bid to unlock EU support for Ukraine