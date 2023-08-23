Steering Chandrayaan-3 to the moon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is progressing slowly for a lunar touchdown at 6pm IST on the 23rd of August. The LVM3 rocket pushed the Chandrayaan-3 into space. Now within hours from landing let's understand the science behind such precise travel.

