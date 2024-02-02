Starvation grips Gaza's Children as Israeli continues with deadly offensive

An overwhelming majority of the Palestinians in the Gaza strip are descendants of refugees. And these descendants of refugees have been turned into refugees all over again. The Israel-Gaza war that has dragged on for more than 119 days now has sparked a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza strip. At this moment tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza strip, and an overwhelming 70% of those are said to young women and children. But the plight of those who are caught in this Israeli offensive is beyond what words can describe. In the biting cold of the winter, a huge number of the displaced Palestinians who have now been rendered homeless are living in tents. The humanitarian aid that is being allowed into the Gaza strip has been described as a drop in the ocean. And starvation, chronic hunger and disease has now become the reality of Gaza. Mohammed Saleh gets you more details