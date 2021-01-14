Startling claim by Democrat Mikie Sherrill, "Mob given 'recon' tours day before Capitol riots"

Jan 14, 2021, 09.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Democrat lawmaker Mikie Sherrill said on Tuesday that she saw colleagues escorting people through the Capitol on Jan 05, what she described as "reconnaissance" ahead of the next day's violent rebellion that left five dead.
