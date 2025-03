One person who’s definitely not pulling any punches against the US president is Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In response to the US onslaught against the Houthis and Donald Trump's threat letter to Iran regarding a new nuclear deal, Khamenei has openly labeled Trump as a brute and a bully who deserves "nothing but a tight slap." Khamenei emphasized that all US threats against Iran will fail, downplaying the links between Iran and the Houthis, dismissing the threats as baseless. Watch in for more details!