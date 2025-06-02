Starmer Unveils New Defence Spending Plans, But Can UK Afford It?

#GRAVITAS | In a bid to push armed forces to a state of "War-fighting readiness," Britain is expanding its nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet, building 12 new submarines and six new munition factories. Unveiling a new defence spending plan, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer shared details of UK's effort to revamp its military and nuclear preparedness. But can UK afford it? Watch this report to find out more.