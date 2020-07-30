Srinagar's COVID-19 warrior: An ambulance driver who also helps with funeral rites

Jul 30, 2020, 06.45 PM(IST)
Follow Us
In Srinagar, an ambulance driver is being hailed a coronavirus warrior for his selfless service in not only ferrying thousands of COVID-19 patients to hospitals but also for assisting in funeral rites of the dead COVID-19 patients. Watch report.