Sri Lanka's economic woes worsens: 9 out of 10 people want PM to resign

Published: Apr 30, 2022, 05:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hardships continue for the common people of Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis. food shortage, power cuts & price hikes make daily lives of people miserable. 9 out of 10 people want PM to resign.
