Sri Lanka’s economy is projected to grow by 5% in 2025, according to President Anura Dissanayake. He presented the country’s first full-year budget under the national people’s power government. This budget is a crucial step in Sri Lanka's post-crisis recovery, with a primary focus on fiscal discipline and long-term stability. The government is targeting a budget deficit of 6.7% of GDP, slightly reduced from 6.8% in 2024.