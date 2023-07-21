Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on a two-day India visit

Sri Lankan president is on a two-day visit to India, his first visit to the country since assuming office in July last year. The visit comes at a time when the two countries marked 75 years of their diplomatic relations. The visit by President Ranil Wickremesinghe is deemed important for trade relations between New Delhi and Colombo. In a major boost for India, Sri Lanka has already notified the rupee as a foreign currency. Agreements in power, energy, agriculture and Maritime issue are also on the cards. In a few hours from now Sri Lankan President will meet the Indian Prime Minister.