Sri Lankan President flees, Angry protesters take over President's house

Published: Jul 09, 2022, 05:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In Sri Lanka, angry protesters entered the President's official residence. On another side, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned an urgent cabinet meet. Now, question is arising that where is Gotabaya Rajapaksa?
