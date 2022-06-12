Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe on WION: 'This is the most challenging appointment I ever had'

Published: Jun 12, 2022, 08:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In an interview to Palki Sharma, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that becoming the Prime Minister amid economic crisis is the most challenging appointment he ever had. Here is an excerpt from that exclusive conversation.
