Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa quits, family home set on fire

Published: May 10, 2022, 12:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After months of anti-government agitation and mounting pressure, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday resigned but the situation remains extreme tense and volatile. Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa's homes were set on fire, soon after he quit.
