Sri Lankan Cricket politicised, needs to be protected: Roshan Mahanama

Dec 18, 2021, 05:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In an exclusive interview with WION, former Sri Lankan cricketer Roshan Mahanama shed light on the present situation of Sri Lankan cricket. Mahanama said that at present, Sri Lankan cricket has been politicised and needs to be protected.
